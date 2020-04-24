MySmarTrend
Argan Inc Shares (AGX)

Written on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:08am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) on March 30th, 2020 at $35.23. In approximately 3 weeks, Argan Inc has returned 3.14% as of today's recent price of $36.33.

Over the past year, Argan Inc has traded in a range of $29.91 to $50.85 and is now at $36.33, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiary, designs and builds energy plants. The Company's energy plants include traditional gas as well as alternative energy including biodiesel, ethanol, and renewable energy sources such as wind power and solar.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Argan Inc.

