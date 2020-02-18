Argan Inc Shares Up 24.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AGX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) on December 16th, 2019 at $37.42. In approximately 2 months, Argan Inc has returned 24.92% as of today's recent price of $46.74.

Argan Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.95 and a 52-week low of $32.43 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $46.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 2.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiary, designs and builds energy plants. The Company's energy plants include traditional gas as well as alternative energy including biodiesel, ethanol, and renewable energy sources such as wind power and solar.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Argan Inc shares.

