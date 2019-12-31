Archer-Daniels Shares Up 11.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ADM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) on October 28th, 2019 at $41.38. In approximately 2 months, Archer-Daniels has returned 11.35% as of today's recent price of $46.07.

Archer-Daniels share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.20 and a 52-week low of $36.45 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $46.07 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.88% higher over the past week, respectively.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The Company processes oilseeds, corn, milo, oats, barley, peanuts, and wheat. Archer-Daniels-Midland also processes produce products which have primarily two end uses including food or feed ingredients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Archer-Daniels shares.

Log in and add Archer-Daniels (ADM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.