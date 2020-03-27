Arch Capital Grp Shares Down 43.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ACGL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) on February 25th, 2020 at $45.10. In approximately 1 month, Arch Capital Grp has returned 42.97% as of today's recent price of $25.72.

Over the past year, Arch Capital Grp has traded in a range of $22.54 to $48.32 and is now at $25.72, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 3.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Arch Capital Grp.

Log in and add Arch Capital Grp (ACGL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.