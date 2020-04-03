Arch Capital Grp Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ACGL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) on November 27th, 2019 at $42.02. In approximately 3 months, Arch Capital Grp has returned 1.13% as of today's recent price of $42.49.

Over the past year, Arch Capital Grp has traded in a range of $31.53 to $48.32 and is now at $42.49, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Arch Capital Grp.

Log in and add Arch Capital Grp (ACGL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.