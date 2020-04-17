Arcbest Corp Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ARCB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) on April 1st, 2020 at $16.66. In approximately 2 weeks, Arcbest Corp has returned 11.26% as of today's recent price of $18.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Arcbest Corp have traded between a low of $13.54 and a high of $34.24 and are now at $18.53, which is 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 1.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

ArcBest Corporation is a diversified holding company involved in motor carrier transportation and intermodal transportation operations. The Company transports a variety of goods around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Arcbest Corp.

