Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Shares Down 60.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ABR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on February 27th, 2020 at $12.68. In approximately 4 weeks, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has returned 60.16% as of today's recent price of $5.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.54 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $5.05, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc..

