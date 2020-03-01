Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Shares Up 10.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ABR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on September 20th, 2019 at $13.11. In approximately 4 months, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has returned 10.22% as of today's recent price of $14.45.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.24 and a 52-week low of $9.94 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $14.45 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

