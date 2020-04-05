Aramark Shares Up 14.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ARMK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on April 8th, 2020 at $22.40. In approximately 4 weeks, Aramark has returned 14.09% as of today's recent price of $25.55.

Over the past year, Aramark has traded in a range of $9.65 to $47.22 and is now at $25.55, 165% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.63% lower and 5.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

