Aramark Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ARMK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on February 4th, 2020 at $43.51. In approximately 4 weeks, Aramark has returned 18.33% as of today's recent price of $35.53.

Over the past year, Aramark has traded in a range of $25.49 to $47.22 and is now at $35.53, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aramark.

