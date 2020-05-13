Aramark Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ARMK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on April 8th, 2020 at $22.40. In approximately 1 month, Aramark has returned 6.63% as of today's recent price of $23.88.

Aramark share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.22 and a 52-week low of $9.65 and are now trading 147% above that low price at $23.88 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aramark.

