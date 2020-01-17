Aramark Up 34.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ARMK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on May 30th, 2019 at $34.54. In approximately 8 months, Aramark has returned 34.94% as of today's recent price of $46.61.

Over the past year, Aramark has traded in a range of $25.49 to $46.86 and is now at $46.61, 83% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aramark shares.

