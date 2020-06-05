Aqua America Inc Shares Up 18.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (WTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) on December 5th, 2019 at $44.99. In approximately 5 months, Aqua America Inc has returned 18.93% as of today's recent price of $53.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Aqua America Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.14 and a high of $54.52 and are now at $53.50, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Aqua America, Inc. is a water utility company. The Company supplies water to residential, commercial, industrial, and public customers. Aqua America serves residents through its water and wastewater operations in the Northeastern Southeastern, and Midwestern United States.

