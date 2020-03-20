Aqua America Inc Has Returned 18.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (WTR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) on December 5th, 2019 at $44.99. In approximately 4 months, Aqua America Inc has returned 18.93% as of today's recent price of $53.50.

Aqua America Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.52 and a 52-week low of $34.79 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $53.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aqua America, Inc. is a water utility company. The Company supplies water to residential, commercial, industrial, and public customers. Aqua America serves residents through its water and wastewater operations in the Northeastern Southeastern, and Midwestern United States.

