Applied Optoelec Shares Up 14.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AAOI)

Over the past year, Applied Optoelec has traded in a range of $5.00 to $15.98 and is now at $8.28, 66% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. manufactures and supplies fiber-optic networking products. The Company offers diode lasers, photodiodes, subassemblies, and related modules and equipment. Applied Optoelectronics serves customers in the United States, Taiwan, and China.

