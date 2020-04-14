Applied Optoelec Has Returned 14.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AAOI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI) on March 20th, 2020 at $7.25. In approximately 4 weeks, Applied Optoelec has returned 14.34% as of today's recent price of $8.29.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Optoelec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.98 and are now at $8.29, 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. manufactures and supplies fiber-optic networking products. The Company offers diode lasers, photodiodes, subassemblies, and related modules and equipment. Applied Optoelectronics serves customers in the United States, Taiwan, and China.

