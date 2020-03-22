Applied Material Has Returned 37.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) on February 24th, 2020 at $60.89. In approximately 4 weeks, Applied Material has returned 37.60% as of today's recent price of $37.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Applied Material have traded between a low of $36.64 and a high of $69.44 and are now at $39.42, which is 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Applied Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry. The Company's customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat panel liquid crystal displays, solar photovoltaic cells and modules and other electronic devices manufacturers.

