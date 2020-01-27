Applied Material Has Returned 21.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMAT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT) on September 4th, 2019 at $48.98. In approximately 5 months, Applied Material has returned 21.70% as of today's recent price of $59.61.

Applied Material share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.93 and a 52-week low of $33.71 and are now trading 77% above that low price at $59.61 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% higher and 0.96% higher over the past week, respectively.

Applied Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and related spare parts for the worldwide semiconductor industry. The Company's customers include semiconductor wafer and integrated circuit manufacturers, flat panel liquid crystal displays, solar photovoltaic cells and modules and other electronic devices manufacturers.

