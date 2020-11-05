Applied Indu Tec Has Returned 20.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Indu Tec (NYSE:AIT) on March 25th, 2020 at $42.73. In approximately 2 months, Applied Indu Tec has returned 20.21% as of today's recent price of $51.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Indu Tec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.66 and a high of $70.62 and are now at $51.37, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 2.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes bearings and seals, power transmission and fluid power components, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial rubber products, linear components, and general maintenance items. The Company also provides engineering design and systems integration services, as well as mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Applied Indu Tec shares.

