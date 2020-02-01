Applied Indu Tec Has Returned 17.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Applied Indu Tec (NYSE:AIT) on October 28th, 2019 at $57.19. In approximately 2 months, Applied Indu Tec has returned 17.50% as of today's recent price of $67.19.

In the past 52 weeks, Applied Indu Tec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.45 and a high of $68.21 and are now at $67.19, 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes bearings and seals, power transmission and fluid power components, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial rubber products, linear components, and general maintenance items. The Company also provides engineering design and systems integration services, as well as mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

