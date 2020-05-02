Applied Genetic Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AGTC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) on December 23rd, 2019 at $3.99. In approximately 1 month, Applied Genetic has returned 61.40% as of today's recent price of $6.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Applied Genetic have traded between a low of $2.53 and a high of $10.42 and are now at $6.19, which is 145% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.2%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) of Delaware operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company researches and develops new therapies for curing human diseases such as lung and eye diseases. AGTC serves customers in the States of Massachusetts and Nevada.

