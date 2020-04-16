Apple Inc Has Returned 13.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AAPL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on March 26th, 2020 at $252.52. In approximately 3 weeks, Apple Inc has returned 13.01% as of today's recent price of $285.38.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc have traded between a low of $170.27 and a high of $327.85 and are now at $285.38, which is 68% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Apple Inc shares.

