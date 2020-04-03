Apple Inc (AAPL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) on August 20th, 2019 at $211.84. In approximately 7 months, Apple Inc has returned 37.35% as of today's recent price of $290.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Apple Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $169.50 and a high of $327.85 and are now at $290.20, 71% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 0.14% higher over the past week, respectively.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions. Apple sells its products worldwide through its online stores, its retail stores, its direct sales force, third-party wholesalers, and resellers.

