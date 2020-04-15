Apple Hospitalit Shares (APLE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) on March 24th, 2020 at $7.52. In approximately 3 weeks, Apple Hospitalit has returned 10.58% as of today's recent price of $8.31.

Apple Hospitalit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.88 and a 52-week low of $4.48 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $8.31 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investment in hotels, guest rooms, and resorts. Apple Hospitality REIT invests in the United States.

