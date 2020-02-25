Appfolio Inc - A Up 13.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (APPF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Appfolio Inc - A (NASDAQ:APPF) on January 7th, 2020 at $113.87. In approximately 2 months, Appfolio Inc - A has returned 13.41% as of today's recent price of $129.13.

Appfolio Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $148.07 and a 52-week low of $63.50 and are now trading 102% above that low price at $128.48 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 1.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

AppFolio, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions. The Company offers a cloud-based property management software that allows apartment and residential property managers to market, manage, and grow their business. AppFolio serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Appfolio Inc - A shares.

Log in and add Appfolio Inc - A (APPF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.