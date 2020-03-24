Apollo Commercia Down 61.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ARI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Apollo Commercia (NYSE:ARI) on October 28th, 2019 at $18.20. In approximately 5 months, Apollo Commercia has returned 61.36% as of today's recent price of $7.03.

Over the past year, Apollo Commercia has traded in a range of $5.50 to $19.76 and is now at $6.53, 19% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company invests in, acquires and manages commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate-related debt investments in the United States.

