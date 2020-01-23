Apache Corp Shares Up 38.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (APA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) on December 16th, 2019 at $21.94. In approximately 1 month, Apache Corp has returned 38.23% as of today's recent price of $30.32.

In the past 52 weeks, Apache Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.33 and a high of $38.12 and are now at $30.32, 65% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Apache Corp shares.

Log in and add Apache Corp (APA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.