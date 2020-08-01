Apache Corp Up 48.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (APA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) on December 16th, 2019 at $21.94. In approximately 3 weeks, Apache Corp has returned 48.94% as of today's recent price of $32.67.

Apache Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.12 and a 52-week low of $18.33 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $32.67 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 1.20% higher over the past week, respectively.

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Apache operates worldwide.

