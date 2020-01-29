Aon Plc Up 11.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AON)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) on November 4th, 2019 at $195.83. In approximately 3 months, Aon Plc has returned 11.04% as of today's recent price of $217.45.

Aon Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $217.54 and a 52-week low of $151.65 and are now trading 43% above that low price at $217.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Aon PLC is a professional services provider. The Company is comprised of risk and insurance brokerage consulting. Aon's services include helping manage risk for clients, negotiating and placing insurance risk with other carriers, and advising clients related to health and benefits, retirement, compensation, strategic human capital, and human resource outsourcing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aon Plc shares.

