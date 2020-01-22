Anthem Inc Has Returned 18.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ANTM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on October 22nd, 2019 at $257.36. In approximately 3 months, Anthem Inc has returned 18.11% as of today's recent price of $303.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Anthem Inc have traded between a low of $228.48 and a high of $317.99 and are now at $303.97, which is 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.39% higher over the past week, respectively.

Anthem Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The Company provides health, dental and vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and life and disability insurance benefits. Anthem offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, medicaid, and medicare markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Anthem Inc shares.

Log in and add Anthem Inc (ANTM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.