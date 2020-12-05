Ansys Inc Shares Up 13.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ANSS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) on March 30th, 2020 at $229.68. In approximately 1 month, Ansys Inc has returned 13.79% as of today's recent price of $261.36.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ansys Inc have traded between a low of $174.25 and a high of $299.06 and are now at $265.70, which is 52% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

ANSYS, Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions for design analysis and optimization. The Company's software accelerates product time to market, reduces production costs, improves engineering processes, and optimizes product quality and safety for a variety of manufactured products. ANSYS product family features open, flexible architecture for easy integration.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ansys Inc shares.

Log in and add Ansys Inc (ANSS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.