Annaly Capital M (NLY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) on November 4th, 2019 at $9.10. In approximately 2 months, Annaly Capital M has returned 3.96% as of today's recent price of $9.46.

Annaly Capital M share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.51 and a 52-week low of $8.07 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $9.46 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders through capital preservation, prudent selection of investments, and continuous management of its portfolio. The company operates as a REIT.

