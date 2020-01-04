Anika Therapeuti Has Returned 49.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ANIK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Anika Therapeuti (NASDAQ:ANIK) on November 27th, 2019 at $57.75. In approximately 4 months, Anika Therapeuti has returned 49.94% as of today's recent price of $28.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Anika Therapeuti have traded between a low of $22.01 and a high of $75.00 and are now at $28.91, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an integrated orthopedic medicines company. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic pain management solutions based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika Therapeutics markets its products worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Anika Therapeuti.

Log in and add Anika Therapeuti (ANIK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.