Angiodynamics In Shares Down 24.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ANGO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Angiodynamics In (NASDAQ:ANGO) on August 13th, 2019 at $19.37. In approximately 5 months, Angiodynamics In has returned 24.94% as of today's recent price of $14.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Angiodynamics In have traded between a low of $13.72 and a high of $25.48 and are now at $14.54, which is 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The Company's products enable interventional physicians to treat peripheral vascular disease and other non-coronary diseases. AngioDynamic's product lines consist of angiographic catheters, hemodialysis catheters, image guided vascular access products, and thrombolytic products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Angiodynamics In.

Log in and add Angiodynamics In (ANGO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.