Angiodynamics In Shares Down 21.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ANGO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Angiodynamics In (NASDAQ:ANGO) on August 13th, 2019 at $19.37. In approximately 5 months, Angiodynamics In has returned 21.48% as of today's recent price of $15.21.

Angiodynamics In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.48 and a 52-week low of $13.72 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $15.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The Company's products enable interventional physicians to treat peripheral vascular disease and other non-coronary diseases. AngioDynamic's product lines consist of angiographic catheters, hemodialysis catheters, image guided vascular access products, and thrombolytic products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Angiodynamics In.

Log in and add Angiodynamics In (ANGO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.