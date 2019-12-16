Angiodynamics In Down 19.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ANGO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Angiodynamics In (NASDAQ:ANGO) on August 13th, 2019 at $19.37. In approximately 4 months, Angiodynamics In has returned 19.77% as of today's recent price of $15.54.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Angiodynamics In have traded between a low of $13.72 and a high of $25.48 and are now at $15.54, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The Company's products enable interventional physicians to treat peripheral vascular disease and other non-coronary diseases. AngioDynamic's product lines consist of angiographic catheters, hemodialysis catheters, image guided vascular access products, and thrombolytic products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Angiodynamics In.

Log in and add Angiodynamics In (ANGO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.