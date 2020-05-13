SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on March 25th, 2020 at $190.86. In approximately 2 months, Arista Networks has returned 19.41% as of today's recent price of $227.91.

Arista Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $289.45 and a 52-week low of $156.63 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $227.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Arista Networks Inc. provides cloud networking solutions for data-centers and computer environments. The Company offers ethernet switches, pass-through cards, transceivers, and enhanced operating systems. Arista Networks also provides host adapter solutions and networking services. Arista Networks markets its products worldwide.

