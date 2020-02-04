Anadarko Petrole Up 53.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (APC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Anadarko Petrole (NYSE:APC) on April 8th, 2019 at $47.28. In approximately 12 months, Anadarko Petrole has returned 53.93% as of today's recent price of $72.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Anadarko Petrole have traded between a low of $44.03 and a high of $76.23 and are now at $72.77, which is 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The Company acquires, explores, develops, produces, and markets oil and natural gas. Anadarko Petroleum serves customers globally.

