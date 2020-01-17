Amplify Snack Br Shares Up 75.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (BETR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amplify Snack Br (NYSE:BETR) on December 13th, 2017 at $6.85. In approximately 26 months, Amplify Snack Br has returned 75.31% as of today's recent price of $12.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amplify Snack Br have traded between a low of $7.86 and a high of $17.53 and are now at $12.00, which is 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. develops and markets snack food brands and products. Amplify Snack Brands serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amplify Snack Br shares.

Log in and add Amplify Snack Br (BETR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.