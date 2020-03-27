Amplify Snack Br Has Returned 75.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BETR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amplify Snack Br (NYSE:BETR) on December 13th, 2017 at $6.85. In approximately 28 months, Amplify Snack Br has returned 75.31% as of today's recent price of $12.00.

Amplify Snack Br share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.53 and a 52-week low of $7.86 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $12.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. develops and markets snack food brands and products. Amplify Snack Brands serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amplify Snack Br shares.

