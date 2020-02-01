MySmarTrend
Amplify Snack Br Up 75.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BETR)

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:39pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amplify Snack Br (NYSE:BETR) on December 13th, 2017 at $6.85. In approximately 25 months, Amplify Snack Br has returned 75.31% as of today's recent price of $12.00.

Over the past year, Amplify Snack Br has traded in a range of $7.86 to $17.53 and is now at $12.00, 53% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. develops and markets snack food brands and products. Amplify Snack Brands serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amplify Snack Br shares.

