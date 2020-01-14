Amphenol Corp-A Shares Up 21.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (APH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) on September 11th, 2019 at $90.27. In approximately 4 months, Amphenol Corp-A has returned 21.60% as of today's recent price of $109.77.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $109.42 and a 52-week low of $79.85 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $109.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amphenol Corp-A shares.

Log in and add Amphenol Corp-A (APH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.