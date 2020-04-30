Amphastar Pharma Has Returned 17.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) on April 2nd, 2020 at $14.65. In approximately 4 weeks, Amphastar Pharma has returned 17.27% as of today's recent price of $17.18.

Amphastar Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.06 and a 52-week low of $12.33 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $17.18 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and manufactures generic, proprietary injectable, and inhaleable pharmaceutical products.

