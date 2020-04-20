Amphastar Pharma Has Returned 12.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) on April 2nd, 2020 at $14.65. In approximately 3 weeks, Amphastar Pharma has returned 12.56% as of today's recent price of $16.49.

Amphastar Pharma share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.06 and a 52-week low of $12.33 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $16.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and manufactures generic, proprietary injectable, and inhaleable pharmaceutical products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amphastar Pharma shares.

Log in and add Amphastar Pharma (AMPH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.