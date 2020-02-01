Amkor Tech Inc Shares Up 78.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMKR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) on June 11th, 2019 at $7.43. In approximately 7 months, Amkor Tech Inc has returned 78.72% as of today's recent price of $13.27.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Amkor Tech Inc have traded between a low of $6.29 and a high of $15.25 and are now at $13.27, which is 111% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company offers deep submicron wafer fabrication, wafer probe testing, integrated circuit packaging assembly and design, final testing, reliability testing, burn-in, and electrical characterization.

