MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Amkor Tech Inc Shares Up 71.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AMKR)

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 1:38pm
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) on June 11th, 2019 at $7.43. In approximately 8 months, Amkor Tech Inc has returned 71.72% as of today's recent price of $12.75.

Amkor Tech Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.25 and a 52-week low of $6.41 and are now trading 99% above that low price at $12.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company offers deep submicron wafer fabrication, wafer probe testing, integrated circuit packaging assembly and design, final testing, reliability testing, burn-in, and electrical characterization.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amkor Tech Inc shares.

Log in and add Amkor Tech Inc (AMKR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights amkor tech inc

Ticker(s): AMKR

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.