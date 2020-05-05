Amkor Tech Inc Has Returned 21.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMKR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) on March 25th, 2020 at $8.20. In approximately 1 month, Amkor Tech Inc has returned 21.72% as of today's recent price of $9.98.

Over the past year, Amkor Tech Inc has traded in a range of $5.40 to $15.25 and is now at $9.97, 85% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company offers deep submicron wafer fabrication, wafer probe testing, integrated circuit packaging assembly and design, final testing, reliability testing, burn-in, and electrical characterization.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amkor Tech Inc shares.

Log in and add Amkor Tech Inc (AMKR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.