Amgen Inc Has Returned 19.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) on October 14th, 2019 at $203.07. In approximately 2 months, Amgen Inc has returned 19.83% as of today's recent price of $243.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Amgen Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $166.30 and a high of $244.99 and are now at $243.33, 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Amgen Inc. is an independent biotechnology medicines company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for grievous illnesses. The Company focuses solely on human therapeutics and concentrates on innovating novel medicines based on advances in cellular and molecular biology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amgen Inc shares.

Log in and add Amgen Inc (AMGN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.