Amgen Inc Has Returned 18.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AMGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) on October 14th, 2019 at $203.07. In approximately 3 months, Amgen Inc has returned 17.97% as of today's recent price of $239.55.

Amgen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $244.99 and a 52-week low of $166.30 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $239.55 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Amgen Inc. is an independent biotechnology medicines company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines for grievous illnesses. The Company focuses solely on human therapeutics and concentrates on innovating novel medicines based on advances in cellular and molecular biology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Amgen Inc shares.

