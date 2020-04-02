Ameris Bancorp Shares Down 2.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ABCB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on January 3rd, 2020 at $42.05. In approximately 1 month, Ameris Bancorp has returned 2.53% as of today's recent price of $40.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ameris Bancorp have traded between a low of $32.91 and a high of $44.90 and are now at $40.98, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Ameris Bancorp is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks provide a broad range of retail and commercial banking services to its customers, including checking and savings deposits, commercial and consumer loans, trust services, discount brokerage services, and electronic funds transfer services. Ameris Bancorp operates in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ameris Bancorp.

Log in and add Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.